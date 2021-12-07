Actress Uche Elendu reacts after being called out for excessive bullying

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has reacted after being called out for bullying a student back in her school days in Owerri.

A lady had called out Uche Elendu on Instagram for bullying her sister while in secondary school till she became so scared of her even after graduating from school.

Reacting to this, Uche said she was a principled and strict senior but would not accept the tag of a ‘bully’

In her words;

“Haaaa God have mercy!!! 22 years after .. The exaggeration tho.. pls who is your sister? ill like to give her a big hug and apologize for probably punishing her for being at the wrong place at the wrong time, or disobeying the school rules, Who is a bully??

I know i was a strict senior back in school but i didnt punish unjustly neither did i inflict injury on my juniors or beat them up, the school was totally against that, Boarding school should just be scrapped, i went through same drilling from my seniors but i cant call that bullying.. has me that they will knock on the head and ill see 1 million stars in 5 seconds….

cos really juniors cant escape being sent on errands or punished, i bet your sister and all the juniors i punished didnt also perform their duties as prefects and seniors in their time. If you didnt attend a boarding school abeg comot body. #justiceforsylvester,”

