TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during…

Father of seven-year-old girl found dead inside a cooler, speaks

“If kayanmata is not working on you, how can a 21-year-old…

Ada Ameh pens down emotional message as she celebrates late daughter’s posthumous birthday

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has shared an emotional video of her late daughter, Aladi Godsgift on her posthumous birthday.

Sharing the video, Ada Ameh expressed her pain of losing her only daughter and child, as she lamented over her death and how she misses her.

READ ALSO

I will beat you up like a baby, I like going to jail for…

“She was the apple of our eyes, my only child”…

“Happy posthumous birthday my beautiful Angel. I miss you so much my beautiful baby girl. Aladi I miss miss you my baby!! The gift of my youth oo😭😭😭💔💔💔”, she cried.

In a recent chat with Chude Jideonwo, Ameh revealed how she has been coping with life after the death of Aladi, whom she had at 14.

She said:

“This was the one – losing my daughter – that broke me. “What am I doing? What next? What am I going to do?

“I think this is the first time I am saying (these things) – not having anything like alcohol in my system at all since she passed – in an interview.

“Sometimes when I’m invited for some functions, I get myself knocked up. I just look at people knowing fully well that, they don’t know I know by the way they stare at me. ‘Should I just tell her sorry?’”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during initiation–…

Father of seven-year-old girl found dead inside a cooler, speaks

“If kayanmata is not working on you, how can a 21-year-old girl control…

Ned Nwoko called out for allegedly stripping wives of their rights through…

Nigerians react to President Buhari’s statement on Sylvester Omoroni’s…

Jaruma exposes Ned Nwoko’s real age on Instagram, claims he’s not 54

Court remands 5 Dowen College students who allegedly tortured Sylvester Oromoni…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Ada Ameh pens down emotional message as she celebrates late daughter’s…

Man narrates how he ditched his 43-year-old ex-wife who lied to him that…

I will beat you up like a baby, I like going to jail for your type – Ada…

“She was the apple of our eyes, my only child” – Father who…

“The angel of my life turns 6” – Mercy Johnson’s husband…

Amidst criticism of his song, Whitemoney kicks off “selense…

Tonto Dikeh adds to her garage as she acquires Bentley car worth millions of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More