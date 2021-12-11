Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has shared an emotional video of her late daughter, Aladi Godsgift on her posthumous birthday.

Sharing the video, Ada Ameh expressed her pain of losing her only daughter and child, as she lamented over her death and how she misses her.

“Happy posthumous birthday my beautiful Angel. I miss you so much my beautiful baby girl. Aladi I miss miss you my baby!! The gift of my youth oo😭😭😭💔💔💔”, she cried.

In a recent chat with Chude Jideonwo, Ameh revealed how she has been coping with life after the death of Aladi, whom she had at 14.

She said:

“This was the one – losing my daughter – that broke me. “What am I doing? What next? What am I going to do?

“I think this is the first time I am saying (these things) – not having anything like alcohol in my system at all since she passed – in an interview.

“Sometimes when I’m invited for some functions, I get myself knocked up. I just look at people knowing fully well that, they don’t know I know by the way they stare at me. ‘Should I just tell her sorry?’”