Adorable photos of veteran actor, Chinedu Ikedieze and his son

Award winning Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, professionally known as ‘Aki’ has shown off his cute son on Twitter.

In the photo which the ace actor shared, Aki was spotted in a yellow jogger while the little boy wore a carton-coloured trouser.

Reacting to this, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to gush over the photos of the veteran actor and son.

Pineapplemodel wrote:

“The baby will grow up to realize what a legend he has as a father.”

wildflower__b:

“E fit tall pass him papa o.” kings_thing “Stand up I wan check something.”

sleek_macqueen:

“I hope he’s not already 20yrs?”

mckpolokpolo:

“Why e kneel down hope is not what am thinking sha.”

beulah_lovelyn:

“Son don tall pass hin papa , papa kukuma kneel down make e no Dey obvious awwww so cuties.”