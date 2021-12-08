Award winning Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, professionally known as ‘Aki’ has shown off his cute son on Twitter.
In the photo which the ace actor shared, Aki was spotted in a yellow jogger while the little boy wore a carton-coloured trouser.
Reacting to this, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to gush over the photos of the veteran actor and son.
Pineapplemodel wrote:
“The baby will grow up to realize what a legend he has as a father.”
wildflower__b:
“E fit tall pass him papa o.” kings_thing “Stand up I wan check something.”
sleek_macqueen:
“I hope he’s not already 20yrs?”
mckpolokpolo:
“Why e kneel down hope is not what am thinking sha.”
beulah_lovelyn:
“Son don tall pass hin papa , papa kukuma kneel down make e no Dey obvious awwww so cuties.”
