“Adulterous twerker, go and beg kpokpogri to delete your sex tape.”…

Actress, Tonto Dikeh and popular Instagram dancer, Janemena, have clashed again over Janemena’s alleged sex tape with Kpokpogri.

Theinfong recalls that Tonto Dikeh caused a stir online some months back after she alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri has in his possession, sex tapes of some Nigerian women and she mentioned Instagram dancer, Janemana to be one of them.

Reacting to Tonto Dikeh’s allegation, Janemena filed a petition against the actress on grounds of cyberstalking and defamation.

In her petition, Janemena demanded that Tonto retract her statements on all her social media platforms and publish a statement to that effect in four national newspapers in Nigeria.

Tonto however maintained her stan that all she said was nothing but the truth. Few weeks after a voice note allegedly belonging to Kpokpogri surfaced online, where Kpokpogri was heard bragging that Janemena is the only one that can match his sexual prowess.

This confirms Tonto Dikeh’s allegation of sex video. Janemena who has been silent since the voice note surfaced, took to her Insta-stories and shaded Tonto claiming she is running from signing court papers.

While responding to this, Tonto Dikeh called Janemena an “adulterous twerker” and urged her to beg Kpokpogri to delete her sex tapes in his possession.

Her words,

“The adulterous twerker says I dey fear to sign the paper, lmao tell your charge and bail lawyer he knows who Festus Keyamo is, and where he can locate his office… Don’t fool your sef Jane na Kpokpogri use em mouth talk say he fuck you pass your husband from morning till night….

Don’t fight me fight your licking mouth lover….Abeg we should release more voice notes for confirmation”.

“E be like say I don keep quite too much. Only a charge and bail lawyer no go serve letter, no fear fears your stupid letter.

“It’s 2months or more you still Dey find Festus Keyamo office wey Dey google. Go and beg kpokpogri to delete your s-x tape…Na you go tired…You look around and you decided to sub me??? Didn’t you see the man you are fighting for behind bars? It’s me you wanna try with childish subs and lies!! Mrs jane @janemena, I AM MUMMY KING”.

