Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari has finally reacted to viral reports that she is pregnant for her husband, Buhari.

Recall, days ago, a photo of her bulging stomach surfaced online, and it triggered rumours that the first lady is expecting a child.

However, speaking through her media aide, Sulaiman Haruna, who spoke in a chat with BBC pidgin, the President’s wife debunked the rumours as she stated that she’s not pregnant.

She denied claims about the first lady being pregnant or sick.

“I can assure you 100 percent that our first lady is perfectly okay. She is neither sick nor pregnant as some reports claim. Some of these reports are from mischief makers who don’t mean well. You know, nowadays, people can tamper with photos.”