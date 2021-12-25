All my wealth, fame, is vanity at the end – Actress, Destiny Etiko

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

The Christmas Day celebration came with a moment of reflection for popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko on the pursuit of wealth and the issue of vanity.

Destiny Etiko all wealth, assets are vanity

The movie star stated that everything she has been working hard for, all her struggles in life all lead to one final destination — vanity.

“All this stuggles… hardwork… wealth… assets… fame… at the end of the day is all vanity”, Destiny Etiko wrote on her Instagram Stories.

However, many followers didn’t appear to agree with her. Here are some reactions we saw below…

@theyy_luvv_lola commented; “Why you no stop to hustle?😂😂

@realvicado wrote; “I know it’s all vanity but I still want to have mine🙏”

@viks_signature wrote; “abeg destiny calm down, allow us achieve more than what you have achieved and also pack the money before you start this your motivational service😂”

@t20luxury wrote; “Make I get them first, I will know if they are really vanity or not”

