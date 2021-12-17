Alleged dirty secrets of Jackie B’s politician mother, exposed!!!

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Alleged evil deeds of Grace Bent, mother of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Jackie B, has surfaced social media.

According to Blogger, Gistlovers, Grace Bent allegedly goes with Femi Fani Kayode to resist Femi’s ex wife, Precious from getting back her kids.

The blogger also claimed that she misuses power and together with FFK, they allegedly employ Kemi Olunloyo as their errand girl in the media.

“Meet Jackie B’s mum, her name Na grace bent Abuja sourvenir, FFk bestie, this woman goes with FFk to petition a mother who needs her kids, they misuse power thinking nobody can ask them, she is the one who married the husband because her boyfriends and girlfriends full Abuja yet the retired husband no care.

Her main Catch now Na governor Dankwanbo, it’s not a hidden relationship as she flaunts that one anyhow, she is FFk padi so she uses all her power on whoever FFk is fighting too,she is aware of all FFk atrocities but they always get away with anything they do,

Kemi Olunloyo is their errand girl in the media,whatever they tell her to write you,belle infrastructures journalist , Jackie B on the Bbnaija show didn’t come on a platter of gold, it was all connection and PUNAnection, y’all remember Kemi the Atenu supporting Jackie B in the house, these people get whatever they want and they feel the world revolves round them, well that’s fine, but I won’t watch while they oppress a mother, it won’t happen,

Dear Grace bent, I hear say you get werey gan, if you go after precious I swearugad, I will come after you with all my might, you know say your yansh dirty gan, go after her and see me come for you and your daughter, advise your oloriburuku bestie FFk to release those kids”, the blogger wrote.

