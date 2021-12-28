TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I didn’t see my divorce coming, I cut my 30th…

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent…

“Am I your mateeee? — Singer, Ayra Starr asks Nigerians after Wizkid follows her on Instagram

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ayrra Starr, has expressed excitement after Singer Wizkid followed her on Instagram.

Ayrr Starr
Ayrr Starr

In a tweet on Twitter, the ‘Bloody Samaritan’ crooner stated that she woke up to discover that Wizkid has followed her on Instagram.

READ ALSO

Wizkid bags 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards…

I haven’t slept since I landed in Nigeria –…

In celebration of her latest achievement of followship, she asked her fans and followers if she is their mate.

She wrote,

“Just woke up to wizkid following me back on Instagram, Am I your mateeeeee?”.

In another news, Ayra Starr recounted how a male fan made her laugh so hard on stage and how she almost dropped the mic.

Her eyes locked with a guy who was in the audience. The guy commented about her butt which made her burst into a laugh that she almost dropped her mic.

Her words,

“I locked eyes with someone in the crowd while dancing and the next thing this guy said is small yansh dey shake oo. I had to hold myself to not drop the mic and laugh. I didn’t deserve that tbh”.

See below,

Ayrr Starr
Ayra Starr
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I didn’t see my divorce coming, I cut my 30th birthday cake in my…

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent to her husband…

Bobrisky shares video of his visibly decaying backside on Instagram

Prince Kpokpogri finally retrieves his seized Lexus SUV from estranged lover,…

I’m actually a ‘mami water’ – Femi Kayode’s…

“There are lots of users out there masquerading as loved ones”…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Bolaji Ogunmola laments being single despite 2021 coming to an end

Actress Debbie Shokoya reveals when she will get married

“Am I your mateeee? — Singer, Ayra Starr asks Nigerians after Wizkid…

Odudu Otu emerges winner of Gulder Ultimate Search 12

“You should apologise for such statement” — Yul Edochie tells Shatta Wale after…

“Appreciate Ghana for supporting your artiste” — Ghanaian rapper,…

I’m not married to VJ Adams, someone edited my Wikipedia page – Actress,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More