Amidst criticism of his song, Whitemoney kicks off “selense challenge” with Liquorose, calls for participation

By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Whitemoney, is not letting anything discourage him over his newly released song, ‘Selense’.

Whitemoney
The reality tv star recently released his new album titled, “Selense”. The song have received a lot of criticism ever since it was released.

Some fans advised him not to waste money on music. However Whitemoney seems unmoved about this.

He has therefore started a challenge of his song with his colleague, Liquorose, which he tagged, “Selense Challenge”.

Whitemoney took to his Instagram page and shared a video of himself and Liquorose making the debut performance of the challenge.

In the caption he wrote:

“Let the #SelenseChallenge begin🕺🏻

Here is how to participate:

– Post your 45secs version of THIS dance routine vibing to 🎵Selense on Instagram, Tiktok & Triller with the hashtag #SelenseChallenge

– Follow @whitemoney__ @themoneygeng__ on Instagram & (itswhitemoney) on Tiktok & Triller.

– Most Importantly, Tag us to all your videos on Instagram, Tiktok & Triller.

– The video with the highest likes stands a chance to win 50,000 weekly.

Ultimate winner would take home 500k at the end of this dance challenge so make it funnnnn & give it your best shot.

P.s This challenge is open to everyone around the world.

Also the #Selense Merch is available & can be purchased via link on @themoneygeng__ bio. Go COP YOURS!!!!”

See video below,

