Angel Smith sparks pregnancy rumour with her new photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith has sparked controversy on social media after sharing new photos.
In the photos, the 21-year-old influencer could be seen with a protruding tummy which made fans wonder if she is expecting a baby.
However, despite various insinuations, the Akwa Ibom-born is yet to confirm whether she is pregnant or not.
Reacting to this, _immichael1 wrote:
“Is she pregnant”
hannii__bal wrote:
“She’s fine 😍but is she pregnant??”
winifredbaby wrote:
“Is she pregnant?”
nubian_blogger wrote:
“Baby cross on the way 👶👶”
buskuka95 wrote:
“Cross !!! Come and see your angles 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Its showing in the belly 😂😂😂😂😂😂”
Anasta__cee wrote:
“Are we ready to welcome a baby to the family because that Tommy cannot be a fake one”.
