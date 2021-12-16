“Angel will kill me” – Cross Ike reacts as lady shoots her shot at him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross Ike recently turned down the advances of a lady who expressed her feelings for him.

The lady had taken to Twitter to proclaim her love for Cross, while appealing to him to consider her as his life partner.

“@crossdabossike I love you can, will you marry me?” the lady tweeted.

However, reacting to this, Cross told the lady that his colleague, Angel would kill him if he accepts such advances.

“I’m sorry my love angle will kill me”, Cross said.

See reactions from other users below:
@fashiondoctor19, “And Angel truly will😂😂😂😂”.

@OnyinyechiAny18, “You are not gonna die, just take your time,if you have seen what you want in your bestie go for it.”

@ruby_etoh, “U de believe Angel? Person wey put a whole bbnaija show fr cruise u still never learn?”

