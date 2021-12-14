TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Titilala Brownsugar, mother of controversial BBNaija star, Angel Smith has been dragged online for defending her daughter, Angel.

The drama started after Angel took to Twitter to appreciate women. However, in the conclusion of her post, she stated that the ‘women’ do not include ‘bitter aunties above 30s.’

The post sparked outrage from women especially those above 30, as they condemned the BBNaija star for talking down on women within the 30+ age group.

Reacting to this, Angel’s mother quickly stepped in to defend her daughter.

She said:

“When you people will just read and not understand. when she said I really love women; everything about them is soft and beautiful she is talking about women with beautiful heart and soul and she went on to say this tweet is not meant for aunties with bitter heart. i hope you understand now.”

See post and reactions below:

