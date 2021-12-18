Autopsy result for late Sylvester Oromoni reportedly surfaces (Screenshot)

Recent reports have claimed that the autopsy result of late 12-year-old dowen college student, Sylvester Oromoni Jr. is out.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh who made the claim via Instagram, pleaded with those in charge of the autopsy to show the result to the public since it’s now a general matter.

According to Tonto Dikeh, Nigerians have been fighting for justice and it would be best if the public is made aware of the result of the autopsy.

Tonto Dikeh wrote:

“Autopsy result for captain Sylvester is out. We would appreciate if it’s made public because this is a public case and we are all his family now. We have/need to know all that can be told.

I appreciate how everyone is keeping the spirit with the fight for #justiceforslyvester, It’s truly inspiring… May you never cry and not get help, please don’t stop!! We want TRANSPARENCY”

See post below: