Barcelona forward, Sergio Aguero announces retirement after heart condition diagnosis

Sport
By Peter

Barcelona and Argentina forward, Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football due to a heart condition.

Sergio Aguero announced retirement from football

The Argentine striker has decided to hang up his boots after a serious health condition, bringing to an end his illustrious 18-year career.

Aguero moved to Camp Nou on a free transfer in the summer following his departure from Manchester City, having spent the previous 10 years of his career in England.

“This conference is to announce I have decided to stop playing professional football,” he said in an official press conference organized at Camp Nou.

“It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have taken is for my health [and relates to] the problem I had a month-and-a-half ago. I have been in good hands with the medical staff.

“I made the decision 10 days ago after doing everything possible to have some hope of playing on. I am very proud of my career. I always dreamed of a professional career since the first time I touched a ball at five.

“I want to thank Atletico Madrid who took a chance on me when I was 18 and Manchester City, everyone knows how I feel about City and how well they treated me there.

“I will leave with my head held high. I don’t know what awaits me in the next part of my life. But I know I have people who love me. I will always remember the amazing things.”

