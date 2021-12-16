Barcelona reportedly looking to replace Sergio Aguero with Alexis Sanchez, after retirement announcement

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Peter

Barcelona are looking to bring in Alexis Sanchez on loan in January, to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero’s forced retirement, according to Goal.

Aguero announced his retirement on Wednesday due to a heart condition diagnosis, which marked the end of his illustrious 18-year playing career as one of the most lethal strikers in the world.

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez, now views Alexis Sanchez as one player he could bring in to join Memphis Depay in the Blaugrana attack.

However, Sanchez is not the LaLiga club’s first option, as Manchester City’s Ferran Torres remains a priority, but the Spaniard would cost a fee to prise away from the reigning English champions.

Sanchez first played for Barcelona from 2011 to 2014, before he left for Arsenal.

During his three-season stay at the Nou Camp, the Chile international made 141 appearances in all competitions, scoring 46 goals while providing 27 assists.

