“Battle of Fashion”, as BB Naija’s Saskay and Toke Makinwa rocks the same outfit

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija’s Sasky and OAP Toke Makinwa have set the internet buzzing as they rocked the same outfit.

The two celebrities, Saskay and Toke Makinwa, have been spotted wearing the same outfit from different fashion stylists.

Saskay had her fans gushing over her after she rocked a sky-blue ensemble from a different female fashion brand.

Toke Makinwa, few hours earlier shared a similar outfit on her Instagram page, where she pleaded with her fans and followers to like her picture as she didn’t steal their boyfriend.

This caused a stir online, as a blogger shared the photo collage of Toke Makinwa and Saskay in the same outfits and asked their fans to decide who rocked it better.

The two celebrities received a huge support each from their fans as their fans have something nice to say about their beautiful outfits.

See some comments below,

@thacutenuel wrote: Omo I love dark skin girls o so I’m voting Sasks baby…still love toks baby regardless

@mamas_delite wrote: How you go even ask that kin question when you no blind… Toke of course

