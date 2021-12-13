BBN winner, Whitemoney, cooks alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Whitemoney, has once again shown his cooking skill. He engaged in a cooking duel with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The singer and businessman showed his cooking skill during the Big Brother Naija show, he has again shown his cooking expertise with Governor Sanwo-olu in the ongoing “Lagos State Food Festival”.

He cooked alongside the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu. The Governor took to his Facebook page to share photos of the memorable event and added a beautiful caption.

The Governor wrote;

“Today, at the Lagos State Food Festival, I assumed the role of a chef as I assisted the guest chef, White Money, to cook a Lagos delicacy made from onion, smoked fish, mixed granules of Bonga fish, crayfish, pepper, and seasoning.

The Food Festival was put together by the Ministry of Agriculture to exhibit local delicacies and agricultural commodities produced in Lagos for the international market.

I encouraged the sellers to take advantage of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to grow their businesses, noting that part of the event’s objectives was to boost the entrepreneurial spirit of the residents.

Our administration is very committed to promoting the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and we will continually carry out reforms to ensure the ease of doing business in Lagos.”