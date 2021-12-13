TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi…

“People dey lie sha” – James Brown lashes out…

BBN winner, Whitemoney, cooks alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Whitemoney, has once again shown his cooking skill. He engaged in a cooking duel with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Whitemoney cooks alongside Sanwo-Olu
Whitemoney cooks alongside Sanwo-Olu

The singer and businessman showed his cooking skill during the Big Brother Naija show, he has again shown his cooking expertise with Governor Sanwo-olu in the ongoing “Lagos State Food Festival”.

READ ALSO

Amidst criticism of his song, Whitemoney kicks off…

Pere throws shade at Whitemoney, hours after he revealed…

Whitemoney cooks alongside Sanwo-Olu
Whitemoney cooks alongside Sanwo-Olu

He cooked alongside the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu. The Governor took to his Facebook page to share photos of the memorable event and added a beautiful caption.

Whitemoney cooks alongside Sanwo-Olu
Whitemoney cooks alongside Sanwo-Olu

The Governor wrote;

“Today, at the Lagos State Food Festival, I assumed the role of a chef as I assisted the guest chef, White Money, to cook a Lagos delicacy made from onion, smoked fish, mixed granules of Bonga fish, crayfish, pepper, and seasoning.

The Food Festival was put together by the Ministry of Agriculture to exhibit local delicacies and agricultural commodities produced in Lagos for the international market.

I encouraged the sellers to take advantage of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to grow their businesses, noting that part of the event’s objectives was to boost the entrepreneurial spirit of the residents.

Our administration is very committed to promoting the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and we will continually carry out reforms to ensure the ease of doing business in Lagos.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

“People dey lie sha” – James Brown lashes out at Bobrisky…

“Your bio says certified relationship expert but everything about you…

“Blessing don lie again , anybody wey believe Blessing after the onyeeze…

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro reacts to allegation of claiming her married…

“Chike promised to marry me, before he became famous” — Alleged ex-girlfriend of…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBN winner, Whitemoney, cooks alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

“A man who can’t cook is open target for the devil” – US-based Nigerian pastor,…

UEFA declares Champions League Round of 16 draw “null and void”…

“The goal is to be a billionaire at 40, if you’re in your 30s” — Comedian,…

Linda Osifo gives Alex Ekubo N100k after complaining he was broke

Nollywood Actor, Samuel Ajibola and wife welcome their first child

“I Built A Sachet And Bottle Water Production Factory In Her Name” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More