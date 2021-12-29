TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Desmond Elliot’s wife reportedly bumps into husband in bed with…

Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly…

BBNaija star, JMK blows hot as she calls out man harassing her with d*ck photos

Entertainment
By Peter

Big Brother Naija Season 6 star, Jumoke Adedoyin popularly known as JMK, has taken to social media to call out a man who has been harassing her with unsolicited photos of his d*ck.

JMK calls out man harassing her with d*ck photos

While recounting how she warned several men in her DM against sending her their d*ck photos, the reality TV star shared the handle of one of the men involved in such act and also accused him of harassing her.

READ ALSO

“Nothing feels the same anymore” — Reality star, JMK…

Reality star, JMK gets N1M as birthday gift from die-hard…

JMK wrote on her social media page ;

“I’ve warned you fucktards to stop sending me your stupid ass disgusting dicks!

This particular f00l has been harassing me with calls. Are you mad or something.

This guy is a f**king retard. Take your smelly ass d*ck away from me!”

Refer to her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Desmond Elliot’s wife reportedly bumps into husband in bed with Ghanaian…

Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly built house

“We didn’t get to exchange contacts” – Lady begs Nigerians to help her locate…

“We had sex just twice” – actress Maraji opens up on her unplanned…

Herbalist exposed for allegedly putting Janemena’s husband, Plies inside a…

“There are lots of users out there masquerading as loved ones”…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

My close friend snatched my US-based fiancé, they’re now engaged – Lady narrates…

“Face looking like isosceles triangle” – Mercy Eke dragged to…

Tiwa Savage in tears as man in s3x tape with her allegedly ends their…

God does not like WhatsApp – Popular evangelist claims (Video)

I’m chilling with the big boys – Davido’s daughter, Imade says…

Ik Ogbonna and Alex Ekubo’s ex lovers spark reactions as they link up in…

“Gave up your fame to make us a home” — Actor, RMD celebrates wife, Jumobi as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More