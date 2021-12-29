BBNaija star, JMK blows hot as she calls out man harassing her with d*ck photos

Big Brother Naija Season 6 star, Jumoke Adedoyin popularly known as JMK, has taken to social media to call out a man who has been harassing her with unsolicited photos of his d*ck.

While recounting how she warned several men in her DM against sending her their d*ck photos, the reality TV star shared the handle of one of the men involved in such act and also accused him of harassing her.

JMK wrote on her social media page ;

“I’ve warned you fucktards to stop sending me your stupid ass disgusting dicks!

This particular f00l has been harassing me with calls. Are you mad or something.

This guy is a f**king retard. Take your smelly ass d*ck away from me!”

Refer to her post below: