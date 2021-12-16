BBNaija star, Nini acquires brand new Mercedes Benz GLE

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nini Singh has acquired a brand new ride, months after her exit from Biggie’s house.

The pretty BBNaija star has apparently joined the league of luxury car owners as she gifted herself a Mercedes Benz GLE.

The excited reality star cum influencer took to her Instagram page to show off her newly acquired SUV.

Sharing photos and videos of the new Mercedes Benz, Nini wrote,

“Finally decided to get a Car in Lagos 😌🥳.”

Fans and well-wishers have showered the reality star with congratulatory messages over the latest addition to her garage.

Big Brother Naija star, Nini Singh was one of the top contenders of the just concluded edition of Big Brother Naija reality show.