TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Davido will call her after watching this video”…

Queen Naomi steps aside as Ooni of Ife’s latest wife, Queen…

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips…

BBNaija star, Nini acquires brand new Mercedes Benz GLE

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nini Singh has acquired a brand new ride, months after her exit from Biggie’s house.

The pretty BBNaija star has apparently joined the league of luxury car owners as she gifted herself a Mercedes Benz GLE.

READ ALSO

Tonto Dikeh adds to her garage as she acquires Bentley car…

“Even my leg chain money will change your life”…

The excited reality star cum influencer took to her Instagram page to show off her newly acquired SUV.

Sharing photos and videos of the new Mercedes Benz, Nini wrote,

“Finally decided to get a Car in Lagos 😌🥳.”

Fans and well-wishers have showered the reality star with congratulatory messages over the latest addition to her garage.

Big Brother Naija star, Nini Singh was one of the top contenders of the just concluded edition of Big Brother Naija reality show.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Davido will call her after watching this video” – Nigerians…

Queen Naomi steps aside as Ooni of Ife’s latest wife, Queen Ashley takes…

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he…

“I had a gastric bypass surgery”, Eniola Badmus open up on weight…

Strange man attacks Bishop Oyedepo at the alter after breaching security…

Enugu’s ‘King of Satan’ who had over 300 children from 59 wives,…

“You’re becoming a nuisance” – Ka3na slams actress Ada…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija star, Nini acquires brand new Mercedes Benz GLE

Female soldier who got a marriage proposal from corps member, reportedly…

“Angel will kill me” – Cross Ike reacts as lady shoots her…

“Being gay is not a crime, it’s not a bad thing”, James Brown opens up

“You are not required to be nice to the mother-in-law” — Relationship expert,…

“Burna is losing it with his music” – Cynthia Morgan throws shade at Burna Boy,…

“I have it all I don’t have to fake it”- BBN Ka3na slams…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More