Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has reacted after her husband, Mr Jones, blessed her with gifts for Christmas.
Mr Jones reportedly gave her a s3x toy and lubricant to spice up her sexual life during the Christmas holidays.
Reacting to this, Ka3na took to Instagram to flaunt the gifts in a new video, as she expressed her shock over the awkward gifts.
Sharing the video, she wrote:
“On the 13th day of Christmas, Mr Jones gave to me a s*x toy and lubricant”.
Nigerians have taken to social media to question the BBNaija star about the weird gifts.
Sandra_mikel_ wrote:
“E be like say your husband no dey satisfy you, true or false?”
Amos_pogbar wrote:
“Ka3na u too like f**k”
Aderagal__ wrote:
“Tell us the Genesis of this gift. U are hiding something”.
Watch video below;
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES