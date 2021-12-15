BBNaija’s Ka3na reacts as her husband gifts her a s3x toy and lubricant as Christmas gift (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has reacted after her husband, Mr Jones, blessed her with gifts for Christmas.

Mr Jones reportedly gave her a s3x toy and lubricant to spice up her sexual life during the Christmas holidays.

Reacting to this, Ka3na took to Instagram to flaunt the gifts in a new video, as she expressed her shock over the awkward gifts.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“On the 13th day of Christmas, Mr Jones gave to me a s*x toy and lubricant”.

Nigerians have taken to social media to question the BBNaija star about the weird gifts.

Sandra_mikel_ wrote:

“E be like say your husband no dey satisfy you, true or false?”

Amos_pogbar wrote:

“Ka3na u too like f**k”

Aderagal__ wrote:

“Tell us the Genesis of this gift. U are hiding something”.

Watch video below;