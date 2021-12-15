TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has reacted after her husband, Mr Jones, blessed her with gifts for Christmas.

Mr Jones reportedly gave her a s3x toy and lubricant to spice up her sexual life during the Christmas holidays.

Reacting to this, Ka3na took to Instagram to flaunt the gifts in a new video, as she expressed her shock over the awkward gifts.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“On the 13th day of Christmas, Mr Jones gave to me a s*x toy and lubricant”.

Nigerians have taken to social media to question the BBNaija star about the weird gifts.

Sandra_mikel_ wrote:
“E be like say your husband no dey satisfy you, true or false?”

Amos_pogbar wrote:
“Ka3na u too like f**k”

Aderagal__ wrote:
“Tell us the Genesis of this gift. U are hiding something”.

Watch video below;

