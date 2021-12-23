BBNaija’s Whitemoney set to marry four Liberian women (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Winner of Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ season, Whitemoney has announced decision to tie the knot with four Liberian women.

Speaking during a live session on Instagram, Whitemoney revealed his plans as he insisted that he would no longer be coming down to Nigeria.

This is coming shortly after he was made an honorary member of the Liberian Senate.

Whitemoney was also assigned an official government car, a luxurious Land Cruiser with a Liberian legislature plate number which read: “LIBERIA SEN – 1 LEGISLATURE.”

While being decorated as a Liberian Senator, he was informed that his input will be sought as regards the country’s affairs.

“On behalf of the office and people of Liberia and the honourable Liberian Senate, we present this to you to always remember the Liberian Senate.

And when any member of the Liberian Senate sees you, it means you are a member of the Liberian Senate.

In times of voting, we’ll call you, ‘what’s your decision on this issue?’ the man conferring the honour told Whitemoney.

