“Be careful” – Fan tells Timaya after bragging that he can never go broke again

Popular Nigerian dancehall singer, Timaya, recently bragged that he can never be broke again.

His words,

“Somethings ain’t possible again. Like getting broke. Never”.

His statement has however generated mixed reactions online. His fans took to the comments and expressed their views.

While some acknowledged his wealth, some criticized him for bragging.

A fan identified as, @Everythingskitchen wrote:

“Be careful Mr. Ask Rick Ross about the man who once owned the mansion he bought and now lives in. Just be grateful to God”.

Timaya while speaking during a performance at the “Coca-Cola Urban Music Festival” held in Lagos, on Saturday, 25th December, 2021, recounted how he suffered before he became wealthy.

He thereby advised anyone struggling to keep pushing as they will surely succeed.

He said;

“I used to sell plantain but now I am rich. I suffered so much as a boy but I am now a rich man. Thanks to God. If you’re here and you think you are suffering, do not give up. Keep pushing because you will surely succeed.”