“Be thankful to Ghana for supporting your artiste” – Ghanaian rapper, Shatta Wale rants, slams Nigerians

Popular Ghanaian rapper Shatta Wale, has taken to Twitter to slam Nigerians and all Nigerian artistes over again.

His latest rant comes after some Nigerians dragged him for a controversial statement he made towards Nigerian artistes after he sold out the second biggest stadium in Ghana.

But reacting to the backlash from Nigerians, Shatta Wale who claimed his country Ghana, had always supported Nigerian singers at all times, slammed Nigerians for attacking him.

In a series of tweets shared on his page on social micro-blogging platform Twitter on Monday, December 27th, Shatta Wale asked Nigerians to appreciate Ghana for helping their artistes.

“As for Nigerians, they think they can always say what they want to say. F**k your talks. Y’all who think I spoke the truth, I don’t even remember you guys promoting Ghanaian artiste in your country. Until you guys will realise your artiste ‘blew’ in Ghana to say thank you.

“Bring it on and your artiste won’t get that hype they get from Ghana. I can make that stop. Don’t dare me.

“It’s the truth ,your artistes come here for numbers before the world can recognize them. Appreciate Ghana supporting your artiste and stop this foolishness.”

