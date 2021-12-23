“Beauty is pain”, Toke Makinwa reacts as she receives 5 facial injections

Popular presenter, Toke Makinwa, has averred that beauty is pain. This she said after she got some injections to look beautiful.

The OAP recently visited a skincare outlet and had some injections on her face inorder to look ageless.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, she stated that the secret to her ageless glow is the face injections she takes.

In the video, she is captured receiving injections on her face at a skincare outlet. She stated that she was given five injections.

The TV presenter captioned the video, “5 point injections for my eternal glow this season.”

In another news, Toke Makinwa recently came under criticism after she shared a picture of herself with her jaw pointed on Twitter.

A fan took to the comments and expressed his displeasure, stating that even though Toke is beautiful but she has ruined her face with cosmetic surgery.

In her response she stated that it was only a picture editing app she used and that she didn’t do any surgery.

Watch the videos below,