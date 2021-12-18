Big Brother Naija’s, Angel JB Smith gets customized plate number 

Big Brother Naija star, Angel JB Smith, recently acquired a new car. Few months after, she has gotten herself a customized plate number.

The reality tv star and businesswoman took to her insta story to announce the arrival of her customized plate number. She also shared a picture of her customized plate number.

The plate number has “JB and Money” boldly written on it.

In the caption Angel wrote;

“So many things are happening in my life but the fact that my customized car plates are ready is what is exciting the most”.

Recall that Angel recently came under fire for age shaming women, when she described women above 30 years old as toxic aunties. Her mother took sides with her and netizens dragged her mother claiming she didn’t instill in her daughter some manners.

See below,