Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana and his wife, vacates in the states as they expect their fifth child

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, and his wife, Lush, are currently expecting their 5th child. This is so as his wife is currently pregnant for the 5th time.

Obi Cubana and his wife
Obi Cubana and his wife

The socialite and his pregnant wife who are currently on holiday in the States, shared lovely photos.

In the caption, Obi Cubana revealed that the challenges of November, 2021 was much but 2021 has been their best year ever.

He prayed that God would multiply his blessings in December . He however didn’t forget to gush about how gorgeous his wife looks.

 His words,

Despite the challenges of November, 2021 remains our best year EVER! May December and the rest of the year 2021 multiply our blessings, amen.Happy new month fam @lush_eby always gorg!!

See below,

Obi Cubana
Obi Cubana
