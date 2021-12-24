Billionaire, Mompha vows to buy N444M Ferrari once he gets N1bn from Bobrisky in lawsuit

Nigerian billionaire and internet personality, Mompha has revealed what he would get a new Ferrari once the N1 billion lawsuit filed against crossdresser, Bobrisky materialises.

Recall that he issued a lawsuit notice to Bobrisky for refusing to debunk claims about his sexual preference, and defamation of his character on social media amongst other offenses.

The court papers disclosed that Bobrisky called out Mompha on social media, and he has demanded a public apology and a fine of N1 billion for it.

Mompha has now disclosed how he intends to purchase a brand new Ferrari worth N444 million for himself.

“My next ride once I cash out my 1 billion naira! This Ferrari just 444,000,000 million naira,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Refer to his post below: