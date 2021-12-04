A black liquid was reportedly found in late Dowen college student, Sylvester Oromoni‘s stomach during autopsy on his corpse.

The father, Sylvester Oromini Sr disclosed this in a live interview streamed on Facebook. He said that the pathologists in Warri found the liquid but could not ascertain what it was.

According to him, the test of the mysterious black liquid will be done by the police in Lagos and Abuja.

“According to the person that conducted the autopsy, they found a black liquid in his stomach, but he said the test to know what it was will be carried out by the police in Lagos or Abuja.”

He revealed that a petition had been submitted to the Commissioner of Police concerning the result of the autopsy.

“We submitted a petition yesterday (Thursday) to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State. We reported to Area Command, Warri first before we submitted the petition in Lagos,” he said.

“The police in Area Command (Warri) contacted the pathologist, they carried out the autopsy yesterday (Thursday) and the result will come out. We were made to understand that they discovered something in his stomach.”

Many have reacted to this news, expressing their lack of faith in the justice system.

“As the matter don enter police hand, forget it, na case closed. Trusting in Nigeria police is like Trusting the devil. They will come out and say the boy fell from his bunk and had an internal injury,” someone wrote.