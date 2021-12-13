“Blessing don lie again, anybody wey believe Blessing after the onyeeze saga na mumu”, blogger calls out Blessing CEO

Popular Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has been dragged online for lying about her new house and allegedly dating a married man.

Blessing CEO has been flaunting her new house recently on Instagram and plan to open the multi-millionaira mansion on 25th December 2021.

This is coming, years after she was arrested and disgraced for flaunting the home of a billionaire Nigerian businessman, Onye Eze, as hers on social media.

In a recent report by an Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, Blessing CEO is allegedly dating a married Police officer who is a director at the pension commission of the Police force in Abuja.

The Police officer is the owner of the multi-millionaira house Blessing CEO is set to unveil.

According to Gistlovers, the police officer is married, he and his wife adopted two kids because his wife was unable to bear children.

Blessing CEO has a child for this police officer and this is the reason the Police officer is making her pose as the owner of the house.

This is to cover the truth behind stolen pension funds meant for retired Police officers which Blessing’s lover stole to build his multi-millionaira house.

In the words of Gistlovers,

“Hello tueh tueh, yet for the second time Blessing don lie again , well I believe say anybody wey believe Blesing after the onyeeze saga Na mumu, the house wey this geh Dey shout up and down does not belong to her, it belongs to her baby daddy who is a married man.

“The wife of the baby daddy no born so the baby daddy and wife adopted two kids, Na only blessing born biological pikin for am, Na why this werey Dey jump like crayfish wey enter hot oil, don’t follow all these lifestyle on IG Una go just get hypertension.

“Blessing is just flaunting for the man as Na Police pension money him take build the house, the man is from IMO state him name Na NN,He is the director at Police Pension Fhq Abuja, money meant for old people them carry an build house come use blessing as the face, she kuku happy when be say Na wetin she like be that, Omo ale oniro alara gbigbe. Blessing can’t boast of 5m as she is, she lives for the gram, always condemning Baby mama and she is sitting on the table, her own baby mama is hiding sef, house wife must not know her, Onyochi blessing”.