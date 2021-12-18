TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Bobrisky blows hot as he leaks voicenote Mompha sent to him about his clash with Tonto Dikeh

Bobrisky has leaked the voicenote Mompha allegedly sent to him after a blogger broke the news about his clash with Tonto Dikeh.

Sharing the voicenote via his official Instagram page, Bobrisky referred to Mompha as a two-faced man, while revealing how he would always try to gossip with him.

He wrote:

“Mompha, you and i know i don’t follow no blogger, I mind my business. I could remember when blogger posted that news then you were d first person to push it to my dm and you were saying all sort of thing

I wonder y you all are acting all innocent on gram now. I don tire self for all of una with dis una two face. Well don’t push me to post more cos it will be bloody. Bye for now”

