Bobrisky leaks his chat with Tonto Dikeh as they clash dirty on Instagram…

By Shalom

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye has leaked his chat with Tonto Dikeh following their clash on instagram.

Sharing the chat, Bobrisky claimed that Tonto Dikeh has been owing him money for a while and has refused to pay him up.

According to Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh only became friends with him so she can enjoy his wealth and drain him of all his money.

Bob claimed that he stopped giving Tonto Dikeh money after he noticed that she wasn’t giving back, and the moment he stopped, Tonto Dikeh turned her back on him.

In the screenshot which he shared, he asked Tonto Dikeh if she has conscience at all to ignore him just because he couldn’t give her the N5milllion she requested for.

