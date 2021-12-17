“Bobrisky needs to stop this drama, he’s spoiling ‘cross-dressers’ name”- James Brown

Popular crossdresser, James Brown, better known as Princess of Africa, has waded into the fight between his colleague, Bobrisky, and actress Tonto Dikeh.

James Brown stated that Bobrisky’s action hurts cross-dressers as people now see crossdressers as “backstabbers”, who spill people’s secrets.

While speaking in an Instagram video, James described Bobrisky as a “God of war/ daughter of war”, and asked if Bobrisky must fight with everyone.

In the video, James Brown stated that most of the things Tonto Dikeh said about Bobrisky are true. He also added that Bobrisky needs deliverance.

He also stated that all he wants is peace and people should stop tagging him to Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh’s fight.

Watch the video below,