“Bobrisky needs to stop this drama, he’s spoiling ‘cross-dressers’ name”- James Brown

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular crossdresser, James Brown, better known as Princess of Africa, has waded into the fight between his colleague, Bobrisky, and actress Tonto Dikeh.

James Brown
James Brown

James Brown stated that Bobrisky’s action hurts cross-dressers as people now see crossdressers as “backstabbers”, who spill people’s secrets.

While speaking in an Instagram video, James described Bobrisky as a “God of war/ daughter of war”, and asked if Bobrisky must fight with everyone.

Bobrisky
Bobrisky

In the video, James Brown stated that most of the things Tonto Dikeh said about Bobrisky are true. He also added that Bobrisky needs deliverance.

He also stated that all he wants is peace and people should stop tagging him to Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh’s fight.

Watch the video below,

