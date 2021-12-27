Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has been dragged to filth after he shared a video of his bare body on Instagram.

In the video, the self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’ rocked a very short gown which revealed black patches, red blisters and other issues on his laps and butt area.

Reacting to this, Nigerians dragged the crossdresser as they insisted that what Tonto Dikeh said about him is true.

Recall, days ago, Bobrisky got into an online fight with Tonto Dikeh who spilled details about him and her experiences with him while they were still bestfriends.

Tonto Dikeh claimed that Bobrisky smells a lot and has a leaking and decaying butt due to [email protected] sex. She also revealed that she has always appealed to him to stop anal s*x.

Watch Bobrisky’s video below: