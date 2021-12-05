TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Posthumous Birthday Celebration: Sylvester Oromoni’s Chat…

Last words of late Dowen student, Sylvester Oromoni before his…

Late Sylvester Oromoni’s Sister Celebrates His Twelfth…

Breaking: Dowen College Sealed By Police

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Dowen College, has been sealed by the police, following the death of one of their students, Sylvester Ormroni.

Sylvester Oromoni
Sylvester Oromoni

Sylvester Oromoni a 12 years old student of Dowen College, was brutally bullied by peers for refusing to join a cult group.

READ ALSO

Family of late Sylvester Oromoni celebrate his posthumous…

Joy Isi Bewaji calls out Lami Phillips, Director of Dowen…

He eventually died as a result of the complications from the wounds he suffered.

In an autopsy report conducted on the late student, it was revealed that Sylvester Oromoni was fed with black chemical because he refused to join a cult group.

Following his death the Lagos State Government had shut down the school.

However in the early hours of Sunday December 5, 2021, the Nigerian Police sealed the school.

Dowen College Sealed
Dowen College Sealed

This was confirmed by a social media user who was also an eyewitness to the sealing.

According to the eyewitness identified as AdaErema on Twitter, Dowen College was sealed few hours ago.

AdaErema tweeted;

“Happening now. Dowen College has been sealed. I’m glad I witnessed this moment!”.

See below,

Dowen College Sealed
Dowen College Sealed
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Posthumous Birthday Celebration: Sylvester Oromoni’s Chat with His Sister…

Last words of late Dowen student, Sylvester Oromoni before his death

Late Sylvester Oromoni’s Sister Celebrates His Twelfth Birthday With…

Family of late Sylvester Oromoni celebrate his posthumous 12th birthday

Ubi Franklin reacts to Kate Henshaw’s video on case of late Sylvester…

Kate Henshaw Lashes Out at People Calling Her out for Her Silence on Sylvester…

Man arrested for allegedly ‘turning children into tubers of yam’ in…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Breaking: Dowen College Sealed By Police

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala makes Financial Times list of 25 most influential women…

Family of late Sylvester Oromoni celebrate his posthumous 12th birthday

Joy Isi Bewaji calls out Lami Phillips, Director of Dowen College, over the…

“I have never experienced cheating in my relationship because I…

Amid Case of 12-year-old Slyvester Oromoni, Student Beats Teacher To Death In…

“The pain never goes away” – Stella Damasus remembers late husband 17 years…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More