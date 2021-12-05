Breaking: Dowen College Sealed By Police

Dowen College, has been sealed by the police, following the death of one of their students, Sylvester Ormroni.

Sylvester Oromoni a 12 years old student of Dowen College, was brutally bullied by peers for refusing to join a cult group.

He eventually died as a result of the complications from the wounds he suffered.

In an autopsy report conducted on the late student, it was revealed that Sylvester Oromoni was fed with black chemical because he refused to join a cult group.

Following his death the Lagos State Government had shut down the school.

However in the early hours of Sunday December 5, 2021, the Nigerian Police sealed the school.

This was confirmed by a social media user who was also an eyewitness to the sealing.

According to the eyewitness identified as AdaErema on Twitter, Dowen College was sealed few hours ago.

AdaErema tweeted;

“Happening now. Dowen College has been sealed. I’m glad I witnessed this moment!”.

