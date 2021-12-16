“Burna is losing it with his music” – Cynthia Morgan throws shade at Burna Boy, Wizkid over latest song

Dancehall artiste, Cynthia Morgan has taken a swipe at Grammy Award-winning singers, Burna Boy and Wizkid over their latest song “Ballon d’Or”.

The “German Juice” crooner, in a post shared on her official Instagram Story lately, stated that Burna Boy is losing his musical prowess.

According to her, Burna’s musical arrangement is getting so bad and his song with Big Wiz had some lines that weren’t strong.

While revealing her thoughts on Wizkid’s vocals, Cynthia Morgan stated that his concluding 8 bars on the newly-released song which is now making headlines, were all too weak.

In her words;

“Burna Boy is losing it with his music arrangement. Wizkid was ok but his last 8 bars was weak.”

Refer to her post below: