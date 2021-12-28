Caring for my mother is getting harder – BBNaija’s Uriel laments over sick mom

BBNaija star, Uriel has shared her experience with her sick mother, as she reveals that it is getting harder to take care of her.

Sharing a photo of her sick mom, Uriel noted that caring for her gets harder as the sickness progresses.

She further revealed how she has to play along with her mother and gist her about her late grandmother who is still alive in her mother’s head.

Uriel wrote:

“Caring for my mom is getting harder as her illness progresses but in everything we need to be positive.

My favourite time is bath time. Oh we gist about her grand mother who was quite a no nonsense caring woman. Sounds like me. She still believes her grand mother is alive and we all play along to avoid war. We have even booked Uber to Imo state.”