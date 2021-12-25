TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Jesus is good” – Davido screams as man on…

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

Traffic warden who was crushed to death in Calabar, was preparing…

Celebrity Stylist, Toyin Lawani Rocks Christmas Tree Outfit

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, has caused a stir online with her dynamic Christmas tree photos. The stylist shared photos of herself in a Christmas tree outfit.

Toyin Lawani
Toyin Lawani

While sharing her photos on her Instagram page, she said everyone needs her in their home this season because she is a tree.

READ ALSO

“You can rant rubbish about me, but can’t settle your…

“If I shit my husband go chop am” – Toyin…

Toyin Lawani, who is popularly known for recreating fashion, thrilled her fans with her Christmas tree outfit.

In her caption she wrote,

“Everyone needs me in their house this season , I am big and I bring joy to homes , what I’m i ?????????????A Christmas tree. Decided to be a Christmas tree this year , what are your thoughts??????”.

Her husband, Segun Wealth, wrote, in reaction to this wrote; 

“On a more serious note this is you. You’re a tree that shades so many and comfort a lot of people, you lead so many to fulfilment and your type of grace is not a common one. I pray you flourish more and receive from people same way you give and even better. Love you small girl”

A fan identified as labianca_4u wrote: 

“You’re nothing but a Felix Navidad when fashion is a person we call it FASHTIANNAHLISE ZAZUUU”.

amaduni wrote:

“Fashion Goddess her self u re always on point mama u re the santa enjoy your Christmas”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Jesus is good” – Davido screams as man on wheel chair stands…

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

Traffic warden who was crushed to death in Calabar, was preparing to celebrate…

“We are unaware of such separation, Ooni still loves queen Naomi”…

You have a very bad taste for men – Stefflon Don’s sister blasts her…

My father needs to increase my bride price again, my husband is enjoying –…

Please tell them to stop – Davido’s daughter, Imade laments over…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

All my wealth, fame, is vanity at the end – Actress, Destiny Etiko

School proprietress set ablaze by her son in Minna (Details)

Celebrity Stylist, Toyin Lawani Rocks Christmas Tree Outfit

Regina Daniels receives N27million as Christmas gift from her…

“Tacha gifted herself the ₦10m for her birthday, it wasn’t from her fans” — Lady…

Actress Etinosa showers daughter with econium on her birthday

Lady threatens to hurt herself as boyfriend dumps her on Christmas day (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More