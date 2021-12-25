Celebrity Stylist, Toyin Lawani Rocks Christmas Tree Outfit

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, has caused a stir online with her dynamic Christmas tree photos. The stylist shared photos of herself in a Christmas tree outfit.

While sharing her photos on her Instagram page, she said everyone needs her in their home this season because she is a tree.

Toyin Lawani, who is popularly known for recreating fashion, thrilled her fans with her Christmas tree outfit.

In her caption she wrote,

“Everyone needs me in their house this season , I am big and I bring joy to homes , what I’m i ?????????????A Christmas tree. Decided to be a Christmas tree this year , what are your thoughts??????”.

Her husband, Segun Wealth, wrote, in reaction to this wrote;

“On a more serious note this is you. You’re a tree that shades so many and comfort a lot of people, you lead so many to fulfilment and your type of grace is not a common one. I pray you flourish more and receive from people same way you give and even better. Love you small girl”

A fan identified as labianca_4u wrote:

“You’re nothing but a Felix Navidad when fashion is a person we call it FASHTIANNAHLISE ZAZUUU”.

amaduni wrote:

“Fashion Goddess her self u re always on point mama u re the santa enjoy your Christmas”.