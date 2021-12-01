Champions League UEFA: Who Is the Favorite?

Sports fans into online betting games cannot miss important football matches, especially when it comes to the Champions League. Of course, such a popular tournament entails higher odds, enhanced bets’ sizes, and up to a thousand betting markets. Successful betting is even more probable, considering tons of useful information and forecasts are available fully open access on the Web. The world media are pleased to report on all recent events relating to teams that will participate or are already included in the Champions League’s tournament bracket. Analytical reviews from professionals, forecasts from privateers, interviews from coaches, etc., are also widely posted.

Professionals Tell about Potential UEFA Winners

It is almost impossible to know who will win the Champions League in advance. However, it is worth considering the expert opinion to make bets successful.

Lothar Matthäusa, a former German national football player, expressed his view of the UEFA Champions League. “For me, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Bavaria are favorites in the Champions League. What about Spanish teams? The Barcelona club has its own problems. Athletico Madrid has always been a dangerous team, but it is not as good as Liverpool or Manchester City. Speaking of Real Madrid, it has lost its individuality without Ramos.”

Let’s revise that Juventus is the current leader, having 12 points in the standings. Chelsea is in second place, followed by Swedish Malmö.

However, bookmakers see the picture a bit differently, putting forward Paris Saint-Germain. Although they agree with Matthäusa on other leaders, they do not strongly believe in the success of Chelsea for the second time in a row. Instead, they give preference to other giants of European football. According to bookies’ tables, Juventus is also an outsider, while Malmö couldn’t even get into the top 10.

Of course, Paris Saint-Germain has the strongest soccer players in Europe, including Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Ashraf Hakiki. Still, will that be enough to win? As the season progresses, we’ll know.

Why Should You Bet on Champions League UEFA?

