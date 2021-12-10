Court remands 5 Dowen College students who allegedly tortured Sylvester Oromoni to death

Five students of Dowen College, have been remanded in juvenile prisons following their arrest. The five students were arrested in connection with the death of Sylvester Ormroni, a 12 years old student of the school.

Sylvester Oromoni a student of Dowen College, Lagos, recently died as a result of injuries he sustained after he was tortured by senior students of the school for refusing to join a cult group.

The police have arrested the five students who allegedly tortured Sylvester Jnr to death. The five students have been remanded in juvenile prison following an order obtained by the Police from Yaba Magistrate court.

The five students have not been arraigned before the court, as the matter is still being investigated.

While speaking the spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said,

“They have not been arraigned yet. They were only remanded in a juvenile home pending the conclusion of an investigation into the matter”.