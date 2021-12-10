TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how his little child prevented him from sleeping…

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s…

Father of seven-year-old girl found dead inside a cooler, speaks

Court remands 5 Dowen College students who allegedly tortured Sylvester Oromoni to death

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Five students of Dowen College, have been remanded in juvenile prisons following their arrest. The five students were arrested in connection with the death of Sylvester Ormroni, a 12 years old student of the school.

Sylvester Oromoni
Sylvester Oromoni

Sylvester Oromoni a student of Dowen College, Lagos, recently died as a result of injuries he sustained after he was tortured by senior students of the school for refusing to join a cult group.

READ ALSO

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil…

Nigerians react to President Buhari’s statement on…

The police have arrested the five students who allegedly tortured Sylvester Jnr to death. The five students have been remanded in juvenile prison following an order obtained by the Police from Yaba Magistrate court.

The five students have not been arraigned before the court, as the matter is still being investigated.

While speaking the spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said,

“They have not been arraigned yet. They were only remanded in a juvenile home pending the conclusion of an investigation into the matter”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how his little child prevented him from sleeping with his wife for…

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s kayanmata on him

Father of seven-year-old girl found dead inside a cooler, speaks

How Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita allegedly begged Ned Nwoko to forgive her…

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during initiation–…

Laila Charani reacts after Ned Nwoko called her out and claimed her wayward…

“If kayanmata is not working on you, how can a 21-year-old girl control…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Court remands 5 Dowen College students who allegedly tortured Sylvester Oromoni…

Lady leaks her chat with BBNaija’s Nengi who bribed her with N500K

Jaruma exposes Ned Nwoko’s real age on Instagram, claims he’s not 54

“Stop letting sex start a relationship” – Rapper, Erigga

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during initiation–…

“Free sex might be free bondage”, Comedian Woli Arole warns people…

Olamide needs to work with Wizkid to trend globally — Lady advises

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More