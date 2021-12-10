Davido acquires new Lamborghini ride as Christmas gift (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Superstar singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has acquired a brand new Lamborghini car for himself as a Christmas gift.

Recall that few weeks ago, Davido had also bought himself a 2021 model customized Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

While taking to the Insta-stories section of his Instagram page, Davido shared photos of the newly acquired Lamborghini ride.

This is not his first Lamborghini however. Last year, Davido took delivery of a Red Lamborghini Huracan.

Also, in 2019, Davido announced the acquisition of a Lamborghini Urus.

However, this time around, Davido also promised his fans via his Instagram Stories, that this acquisition will be the last car he will buy for a while.

See some lovely photos of his newly acquired Lamborghini car below:

