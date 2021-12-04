Davido bags endorsement deal with Wema Bank, receives brand new car

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has bagged a multi-millionaire endorsement deal with Wema bank.

This comes weeks after the Afrobeat singer opened a new account with the bank, where he netted the money, he was gifted for his 29th birthday.

The singer got a total of N200 million donations from fans and fellow celebrities after posting his account details on social media and asked those who are his true friends to send him N1 million each.

The billionaire singer donated all the money to charity and added N50M from his pocket.

The singer has bagged a mouth-watering endorsement deal with Wema Bank, where he saved the money.

Davido shared snippets of the endorsement deal on his Insta story. The endorsement deal comes with benefits. He was gifted a brand new car to add to his fleets of cars.

See below,

