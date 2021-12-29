TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that wife of popular nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Elliot allegedly caught him in bed with a woman.

According to blogger, Cutie__juls who made the allegation via Instagram, the lawmaker regularly sponsors abroad trips of the Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson whom he was caught with in bed.

Reports also gathered that the politician lodges her in the best hotels in Nigeria when she visits the country.

Desmond was accused of not taking good care of his wife as he invests his time and money on his side chic.

“No hard feelings but to think Lydia Forson was sponsored to Obodoyinbo severally and slept in the best hotels when she visit Desmond in Nigeria only to see this shoe la pepe as one of Desmond’s beloved wife’s good shoes for the gram breaks my heart.

Men, please as you are spending on the side chics, please kindly spend on your wives too.

Desmond’s wife has been through a lot in the hands of her husband’s side chics. Especially that experience of catching her beloved husband in bed with Lydia that time. Damn!

But thank God for his mercies. Oga Desmond, if you hurt this woman again, we online in-laws won’t forgive you. Merry Christmas lovelies.”

