TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I will beat you up like a baby, I like going to jail for your…

Pere throws shade at Whitemoney, hours after he revealed that he…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress…

DJ Cuppy replies Nigerian guy who body shammed her

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, aka, DJ Cuppy, has stylishly replied an online troll who body-shammed her.

DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

The disc jockey who is currently vacating in Dubai, had taken to Twitter and shared beautiful pictures of her vacation in Dubai.

READ ALSO

Having a fallout with Kiddwaya is really tough for me – DJ…

They don’t bully you as much as they do me — DJ Cuppy…

While her fans gushed over her beauty, a Twitter troll took to the comments and body-shamed her. The troll stated that DJ Cuppy’s tummy is big and that her body color doesn’t match.

However Cuppy replied the troll with emojis of kisses and hugs without any insult.

The troll wrote,

“The face and the rest of the body color don’t match. Legs like an athlete, bloated tummy like a pregnant woman, excess fat on the upper body”.

See their exchange below,

DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I will beat you up like a baby, I like going to jail for your type – Ada…

Pere throws shade at Whitemoney, hours after he revealed that he owned a house…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress Ada Ameh after…

“She was the apple of our eyes, my only child” – Father who…

My father was proud that I didn’t come back home pregnant – Nancy…

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen screams after…

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” – BBNaija’s…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

DJ Cuppy replies Nigerian guy who body shammed her

“Chike promised to marry me, before he became famous” — Alleged ex-girlfriend of…

“Your bio says certified relationship expert but everything about you…

“My kids are the biggest change in my life, they make me a better person” –…

“13 years ago I was scared of being a mother”, Annie Idibia says as…

“Precious has mental issues, I have video of her chasing kids with knife” — Kemi…

“As long as I am okay, I don’t care about what the world thinks”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More