DJ Cuppy replies Nigerian guy who body shammed her

Popular Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, aka, DJ Cuppy, has stylishly replied an online troll who body-shammed her.

The disc jockey who is currently vacating in Dubai, had taken to Twitter and shared beautiful pictures of her vacation in Dubai.

While her fans gushed over her beauty, a Twitter troll took to the comments and body-shamed her. The troll stated that DJ Cuppy’s tummy is big and that her body color doesn’t match.

However Cuppy replied the troll with emojis of kisses and hugs without any insult.

The troll wrote,

“The face and the rest of the body color don’t match. Legs like an athlete, bloated tummy like a pregnant woman, excess fat on the upper body”.

See their exchange below,