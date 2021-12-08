Don Jazzy Reacts After Being Called Out For Being Gay

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has reacted after he was accused of being a gay man.

The drama started after a controversial Instagram blogger called out Don Jazzy, and claimed that homosexuals are now dominating the entertainment industry.

The controversial post read:

“Hello Tueh Tueh, ladies open your eyes o, this is the popular trend in the industry now, gay are not getting married to opposite sex thereby subjecting their spouse to emotional tørture, alot of your favorites are sitting pretty on this table, even one just welcomed a baby recently in the us, his hostility towards the wife is on another level, according to him, na my papa say make I go marry so i don marry to please am,

una favorite instagram influencer dey on this table, your favorite comedian wey dey call himself aunty e.g that one all him client for this [email protected] knacking business na abuja dem dey, ladies be at alert, if you must be a gay or whatever, come out of the closet already, stop punishing our girls.”

Do your GAY in peace and stop deceiving our girls, come out of the closet, if we start to do roll call yeah Instagram fit catch fire now now, Don Baba J oga oga, i Dey hail oÀÄÅÅÅ i come in peace, igi ewedu oni woluwa ooooo.”

In reaction to the allegation, Don Jazzy reposted the snapshot on his page with the caption,

“So I hear I’m gay all the time. Anyways click on the link on my bio. Subscribe to my YouTube channel. Click on the notification bell too oooo. Cos I’m going to be coming out there.”

