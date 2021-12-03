“Don’t listen to him he has made money already” – Fans react after Olamide said money is not his goal

Nigerian rap star, Olamide Adedeji, aka, Bado, has stirred reactions online following his comment that making money is not his goal.

Olamide is a successful Nigerian musician who happens to be one of the reasons people accept and love street music.

He undoubtedly has made money from his music career, but in a post on social media, he stated that making money is not his goal but to spend whenever he wishes.

This has generated mixed reactions online as netizens disagreed with his opinion.

In their reactions, netizens said the singer is wrong because people need money to achieve their goal. While some said people should not listen to him because he has made money already.

Olamide wrote:

“For me, the goal isn’t money, for me, the goal is to spend days however I wish.”

A social media user identified as Zoroblog wrote: “The beauty of being wealthy; Freedom!!!”.

@sylvester_christabel wrote: “If you like listening to him, na you know. Baddo don make money already”

Another social media user wrote: “You need money to achieve that bruh”

See more,