Drama as angry man storms bank with rope, threatens to kill himself over deductions (Video)

There was pandemonium at a bank in Lagos after an angry customer stormed the bank, threatening to kill himself over unauthorized deductions.

The male customer arrived the bank with a rope alleging that the bank transferred his money to hackers who compromised his account.

Narrating the incident, he claimed that a transaction of N45Ok was made on his account by someone else without his permission.

Reports also gathered that the man had earlier reported an unfamiliar transaction of N450,000 on his account to the bank.

Following his complaint, he was directed by the bank to get a court order to prove he had no business with the recipient of the money.

He reportedly got the court order only to be informed by bank officials that the transaction had been facilitated in favor of the supposed hacker.

In the clip, bank officials and some customers engaged in a struggle to wrest the rope from the distressed man.

The incident was said to have happened at United Bank For Africa (UBA) Iju branch, Lagos.