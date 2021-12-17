TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips…

Female soldier who got a marriage proposal from corps member,…

Bobrisky leaks his chat with Tonto Dikeh as they clash dirty on…

Emeka Ike blows hot, blasts BBNaija’s Tega, others

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike has thrown shades at BBNaija’s Tega and other housemates of the show, as he questions the essence of the reality show.

In a chat with Premium Times, Emeka Ike condemned the show as he insisted that the housemates have no moral standing for youths to emulate.

READ ALSO

Angel Smith sparks pregnancy rumour with her new photos

How were you able to stay with Simi? – Erica Nlewedim…

He said:

“Please, tell me, which country in the world still holds ‘Big Brother’ aside from Nigeria? Now South Africa started the ‘Big Brother Africa’ show. For moral reasons, because of their youth, they shut it down. They were making money too, from it. We had ‘Big Brother Ghana’, it was shut down. ‘Big Brother Africa’ was shut down too.

As a nation, we are not benefiting anything from ‘Big Brother Naija’; it is just an individual that gets N90m, N80m, or N100m. Now, why can’t our government act responsibly and do what they are supposed to have done? Like other reality shows, ‘Big Brother Naija’ is of no moral value for Nigerian youths. It teaches you how to be a snitch.

Now we are talking about morality; a married woman has gone to disgrace herself.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he…

Female soldier who got a marriage proposal from corps member, reportedly…

Bobrisky leaks his chat with Tonto Dikeh as they clash dirty on Instagram…

I clean Bobrisky’s an*s with two packets of cotton wool every 5 hours…

“You’re becoming a nuisance” – Ka3na slams actress Ada…

“You’re a bad girl” – Ka3na’s two-year-old…

You almost killed your friend’s son with Jazz – Tonto Dikeh blasts…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“You have an impotent husband, I’ve seen your sex tape” –…

Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve Thompson reportedly deletes all wife’s photos…

Hilarious moment a little girl packed her bags and moved out of the house after…

Emeka Ike blows hot, blasts BBNaija’s Tega, others

“Some rich single ladies are much more happier than some married women…

Tonto Dikeh sent me her ex-husband’s full name to destroy his life…

Tonto Dikeh slams Janemena, spills more details about her affair with Kpokpogri

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More