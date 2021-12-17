Emeka Ike blows hot, blasts BBNaija’s Tega, others

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike has thrown shades at BBNaija’s Tega and other housemates of the show, as he questions the essence of the reality show.

In a chat with Premium Times, Emeka Ike condemned the show as he insisted that the housemates have no moral standing for youths to emulate.

He said:

“Please, tell me, which country in the world still holds ‘Big Brother’ aside from Nigeria? Now South Africa started the ‘Big Brother Africa’ show. For moral reasons, because of their youth, they shut it down. They were making money too, from it. We had ‘Big Brother Ghana’, it was shut down. ‘Big Brother Africa’ was shut down too.

As a nation, we are not benefiting anything from ‘Big Brother Naija’; it is just an individual that gets N90m, N80m, or N100m. Now, why can’t our government act responsibly and do what they are supposed to have done? Like other reality shows, ‘Big Brother Naija’ is of no moral value for Nigerian youths. It teaches you how to be a snitch.

Now we are talking about morality; a married woman has gone to disgrace herself.”