TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Desmond Elliot’s wife reportedly bumps into husband in bed with…

Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly…

“Face looking like isosceles triangle” – Mercy Eke dragged to filth after flaunting ‘natural’ look (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke has been dragged to filth after sharing a video of her face on social media.

The BBNaija star shared a short video of her facial outlook and fans dragged her over her alleged facial surgery, as they claimed that her face currently looks like a triangle.

READ ALSO

Throwback photo of BBNaija’s winner, Mercy Eke with her…

Man narrates experience with Igbo friend who lied to his…

Recall, Mercy Eke aka Lambo triggered facial surgery speculations on social media months ago.

The winner of BBNaija “Pepper Dem Geng’ season 4 posted a video of herself doing a ‘Black Friday Sales’ advertisement for one of the brands she promotes.

In the video, she was dancing to a song, “Do the Thing” by her colleague, Omashola.

Many social media users however took to the comment section to quiz the media personality about her ‘unusual’ look in the video, while others insisted she has undergone a facial surgery.

baronessebiere asked: “Ohh Lambo you have touched ur face?”

onyinyeikiroma said: “What did you do to ur Chics? Makes you look older…Don’t come for me abeg.”

ivoryedna wrote: “Mercy your face was very beautiful before.”

its.plangnan quizzed: “Mummy what did you do to your face , am confuse or am I blind?”

mandybio1 stated: “Another facial surgery.”

christy_swatch asked: “Am I the only one seeing the lips ,the face work etc ???

azike_ngozi said: “Mercy what have u done to ur face again babym I don’t like ur chick bone.”

angelnikky947 asked: “If u know how bad ur face is looking, honestly u will go and undo what u did.. What is this?”

realmrfaro stated: “Very soon you go fully resemble Nigeria Michael Jackson.”

Checkout the new video she shared and reactions below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Desmond Elliot’s wife reportedly bumps into husband in bed with Ghanaian…

Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly built house

“We didn’t get to exchange contacts” – Lady begs Nigerians to help her locate…

“We had sex just twice” – actress Maraji opens up on her unplanned…

Herbalist exposed for allegedly putting Janemena’s husband, Plies inside a…

“There are lots of users out there masquerading as loved ones”…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Face looking like isosceles triangle” – Mercy Eke dragged to…

Tiwa Savage in tears as man in s3x tape with her allegedly ends their…

God does not like WhatsApp – Popular evangelist claims (Video)

I’m chilling with the big boys – Davido’s daughter, Imade says…

Ik Ogbonna and Alex Ekubo’s ex lovers spark reactions as they link up in…

“Gave up your fame to make us a home” — Actor, RMD celebrates wife, Jumobi as…

BBNaija star, JMK blows hot as she calls out man harassing her with d*ck photos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More