Family of late Sylvester Oromoni celebrate his posthumous 12th birthday

By Shalom

Family of late Dowen college student, Sylvester Oromoni are celebrating their late son, Sylvester Oromoni on his posthumous 12th birthday.

Sylvester Oromoni was allegedly killed by his schoolmates for refusing to join a cult group in the school.

Speaking on his death, his grieving father expressed his pain, as he disclosed how his son wanted to be a pilot.

His father also mentioned that he planned to celebrate his son on his birthday today, and his death would not stop his promise from coming to pass.

In a heartwarming video which surfaced the internet a few moments ago, a huge pilot cake was seen together with Sylvester’s photos, as family and friends gathered around to celebrate late Sylvester.

Watch video below;

