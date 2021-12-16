TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

It was a fun filled day at NYSC orientation camp, after a corps member proposed to a female soldier and shared a kiss with her inside the camp.

The incident happened in the presence of corps members and other Nigerians who were present at the camp to witness the beautiful event.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the excited female soldier shared a kiss with the corps member who proposed to her.

In the video, the female soldier could be seen smiling heartily amid cheers and screams of excitement from corps members at the scene.

At a point, she brought down her head and with a smiling face, she blessed her prospective husband with a kiss on the lips.

Reacting, Victor_Nwosu22 wrote on Instagram;
“Love is beautiful o. But I’m still wondering d format he used on her”

Watch the video below:

